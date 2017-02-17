Baby chimp abandoned by mom to join Kansas City Zoo exhibit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A baby chimpanzee rejected by her mother last year and raised so far by humans at the Kansas City Zoo is expected to join the public primate exhibit.

The Kansas City Star reports that Ruw, pronounced “roo,” is a female chimpanzee born on April 1.

She was rejected by her mother days after her birth, so zookeepers have been raising her in hopes of introducing her to the zoo’s chimpanzee group.

The zoo released a statement Thursday saying Ruw “continues to grow and learn how to be a chimp from her surrogate moms.”

Ruw is expected to be in the public display with the rest of the primate troop Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

Exciting news from the @KansasCityZoo! Chimpanzee Ruw is expected to join Kansas City Zoo exhibit #KCParks https://t.co/jiGYg24CgV pic.twitter.com/oldJGKtTkU — KCMO Parks and Rec (@KCMOParks) February 17, 2017

