Brush fire burns on bluffs north of Alton

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A brush fire is burning in the Metro East. this is north of Alton along the Great River Road. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter captured images of the smoke and fire.

Photographer Stan Dawid says the fire is 6 miles north of Alton. It is burning near the bluffs on the Mississippi river. There are volunteer firefighters on the scene. The terrain makes it difficult to fight the fires.

The warm, dry and windy February weather is contributing to several recent brush fires.