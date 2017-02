ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Busch beer is getting a new look. The iconic beer is getting a new can and spokesman.

Busch Beer was introduced in 1955 as Busch Bavarian Beer. The brand name was changed in 1979 to Busch Beer. At a slightly lower price point than flagship brand Budweiser, it serves as Anheuser-Busch’s second most popular brand.