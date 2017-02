× Car strikes, kills pedestrian in southeast Missouri

PUXICO, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a car has struck and killed a pedestrian in southeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 21-year-old Phillip Manning, of Sikeston, was hit around 12:20 a.m. Friday about a mile south of the Stoddard County town of Puxico on Missouri 51. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.