ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you are feeling sore or re-habing from an injury, you can roll away the pain with daily use of a foam roller.

The foam roller can be used for a variety of reasons such as reduce soreness, increase flexibility, prevent further injury and help to de-stress.

Vidan Family Chiropractor Dr. Alex Vidan joins us with a demonstration of the foam roller with former Rams Cheerleader Christa Range.

