Dashcam video shows truck nearly hit Franklin County officer

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A Franklin County Sheriff's deputy took quick action late Sunday night when he drove off the road to avoid a collision. You can see headlights from a pickup truck that crossed into his lane on highway a near Union. The deputy was thrown around violently inside his cruiser, but had his seat belt on and is OK.

The sheriff says the deputy didn't go after the driver because his cruiser was inoperable. The sheriff says it is unknown if the driver was impaired or distracted, but he wants people to let police know when they see erratic driving