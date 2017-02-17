Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND…February 18-19, 2017
My Spring forecast is on the way…Thursday…February 23rd…as part of Fox 2 news at 9…a look at March, April and May in STL.
All about Spring again…winter goes back into hibernation for the next several days…very dry air, very dry soil and a breezy and at times gusty winds will keep the fire danger high thru the weekend. Very mild to warm again this weekend and for much of next week. A system will pass by on Saturday…no rain to squeeze out…but expect more clouds around especially in the morning…but still mild to warm.
A split flow in control…active northern and southern stream…we get left high and dry…as we continue to run in a mini winter drought. Remember the old saying I have talked about for years…drought keeps drought going…No big storms…no big cold …amazing! Still have interest in the weather next week…with a developing storm…but the link of moisture and cold still looks tough…and the focus looking like rain not snow…and the dry air and soil should do a job on the system…a few limited showers Monday night and Tuesday…limited the key word…another shot late next week.