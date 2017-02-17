Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND…February 18-19, 2017

All about Spring again…winter goes back into hibernation for the next several days…very dry air, very dry soil and a breezy and at times gusty winds will keep the fire danger high thru the weekend. Very mild to warm again this weekend and for much of next week. A system will pass by on Saturday…no rain to squeeze out…but expect more clouds around especially in the morning…but still mild to warm.

