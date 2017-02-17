Police pursuit of suspected robbery suspects crosses state lines, ends in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A police pursuit of suspects in a cell phone store robbery crossed state lines Friday afternoon. The robbery reportedly happened at an AT&T store in the 1800 block of Brentwood Blvd., but police in St. Ann began the pursuit. The suspects drove a black SUV into north St. Louis, traveling along Riverview Blvd. There is report that the suspects’ vehicle struck a Bellefontaine Neighbors police cruiser.

The suspects traveled east on I-270 over the Chain of Rocks Bridge into Madison County, IL, then traveled south on Rt. 157 to I-55/70. They then headed west and crossed back into Missouri over the Eads Bridge where they may have hit another vehicle. The suspects then went into downtown St. Louis. The suspects eventually bailed from the vehicle at North Broadway and Mallinckrodt Street, near the McKinley Bridge in north St. Louis.

One person appears to be in custody.