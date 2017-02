× Fairview Heights woman accused of stealing a car

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI) – A 19-year-old woman is accused of stealing a car in Fairview Heights. Sydney Cates is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle.

Franklin County deputies arrested her Thursday night in a house off Whiskey Creek Spur in Union. Fairview Heights Police called Franklin County and asked them to check the address for Cates.

She’s being held on a $10,000 bond.