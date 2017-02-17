Fire destroys Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI)-An area landmark was destroyed by fire overnight. Authorities say the Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles is a total loss.

The fire started just before midnight in the clubhouse and grew to three alarms, with 15 fire trucks called to that location. The general manager and others formed a single-file line trying to pass items out of the building before the fire reached that part of the clubhouse.

Firefighters started to battle the fire inside of the building but as it grew, they had to evacuate the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

The facility was built in the early 1920s. The family, though saddened by the loss, plans to rebuild.