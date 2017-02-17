Historian discusses The Shelley House

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Shelley v. Kraemer was a 1945 Supreme Court case that started in North St. Louis after an African-American family bought a house in an all white neighborhood. The United States Supreme Court ruled the neighborhood’s rules as a violation of the 14th Amendment. Writer Jeff Copeland said it was St. Louis who changed the face and color of America forever.

Copeland wrote a story following the events named “Olivia’s Story and now, he is set to premier a documentary looking deeper into the case called, “The Story of ‘Shelley v. Kraemer’.” The film highlights those involved in the landmark case such as the attorneys, neighbors, judges and the families themselves.

The film will screen Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m at the Missouri History Museum. The event is free and following the screening, there will be a discussion with members of the Shelley family and others involved with the case and film.

Copeland joins us for more information on his book, “Olivia’s Story” and the upcoming documentary covering the events.

“The Story of ‘Shelley v. Kraemer’”

Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

Missouri History Museum’s Lee Auditorium