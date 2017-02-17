× Man sentenced to 50 years for 13-year-old boy’s death

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Granite City boy.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that 21-year-old LaRoyce McFadden was convicted of first-degree murder in December for the fatal shooting of Clayton Veninga during a random dispute with another child in 2013.

McFadden had returned from an earlier fistfight with a 14-year-old with a gun when he fired at a porch where several people were sitting. He hit Clayton, who died an hour later at a hospital.

McFadden apologized to the family during the sentencing hearing.

Clayton’s sster, Asia Canter, says her family had been “destroyed” by Clayton’s killing.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat