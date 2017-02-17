× Margie’s Money Saver: Baby Stuffies Plush Toys for $8.99

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- If your child likes to hide things and Baby Stuffie Plush Toys, we have a deal for you!

Now you can get one for just $8.99 at 13 Deals online. The toys retail for $24.

With seven secret pockets, your child can hide their treasures inside or use it as an overnight bag.

Choose from several styles including a dog, unicorn and bunny. Each comes with its own friendship bracelet.

Plus they ship for free!

To shop visit: 13deals.com