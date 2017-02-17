× Missing 15-year-old from St. Louis never made it to work

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old after she didn’t show up to work on Thursday.

Friends of Makayla Jones tell investigators that she went to school then got off the bus at Hodiamont and Skinker to go to work. Her boss tells police that she didn’t make it to her job. Her mother says that she had not seen or heard from her daughter since she left for school that morning.

Makayla was last seen wearing her school uniform of a navy blue polo shirt, navy blue jacket and khaki pants. Jones lives in the 1600 block of Veronica. She was last seen by her mother at around 6am on Thursday.

If anyone sees Makayla or has information on her whereabouts, they are urged to call 911.