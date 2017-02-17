Nine vehicle accident on I-70 in north St. Louis County causes major traffic backup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A nine vehicle accident is causing a major traffic backup on I-70 in north St. Louis County. The accident is in the eastbound lanes of I-70 before I-270. The traffic is backed up into St. Charles County.

Traffic can be seen backed up in both directions of the interstate. Vehicles traveling westbound are slowing to watch first responders work on clearing the accident. There appears to be several emergency crews on the scene.

It is not clear if anyone is injured in the crash. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

MoDOT advises taking an alternate route to avoid the traffic backup. Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic