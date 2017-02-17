Owners of country club destroyed in fire hope to rebuild

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – A massive, three-alarm fire destroyed the main banquet hall at the Bogey Hills Country Club as four fire departments responded to the scene overnight.

The main building of the iconic country club is considered a total loss, firefighters said. Once fire crews got inside to try and get the fire out, the flames became too intense and firefighters had to get out of the building.

“Extremely large, wooden structure without any fire suppression,” said Assistant Fire Chief Steven Brown, Central County Fire & Rescue. “Once the fire got into the concealed spaces up in the attic, it ran the building and there was nothing we can do.”

No one was injured in the fire. The Missouri State Fire Marshal and ATF have been called in to investigate to determine what caused the fire.

Angel Walters-Likens, general manager of the country club, said she’s devastated.

“Still in shock, can't believe it's actually happening,” she said.

The Walters family has owned and managed Bogey Hills Country Club since 1962.

“This is our baby. I know the ins and outs of this place,” Walters-Likens said. “I know everything about it. I live right next door.”

“I grew up here as a little kid, as well as a lot of other members. We’re all one big family here. It’s just so surreal; it’s very surreal.”

Walters-Likens said she knew the building was going to be a loss when she arrived at the scene and saw the fire herself.

“The back half of the clubhouse that overlooks the 18th green it was in flames and I pretty much knew then that it was going to go,” she said.

While the family plans to rebuild, Walters-Likens said her main concern now is accommodating the people who had scheduled bookings at the venue.

“We’re reaching out to all of those brides, all of those parties, we’re reaching to all other country clubs, all other venues, to try and get our brides and parties moved,” she said. “Obviously, our staff will be there to help in that process.”