Registered sex offender charged with sexual assault of minor

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 41-year-old Alorton man in connection with the sexual abuse of a pre-teen girl.

According to Captain Dennis Plew, deputy chief of the Cahokia Police Department, officers were called to assist an ambulance service in the 3600 block of Falling Springs Road regarding a possible incident of sexual abuse.

Officers took a suspect into custody a short time later, Plew said.

Investigators said the suspect, Edward Williams, was a friend of the victim’s family. He was listed as a “sexual predator” on the Illinois Registered Sex Offender list following at 1996 conviction.

Williams was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on $250,000 bond.