Repertory Theatre celebrates anniversary with ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis is celebrating their 50th Anniversary. To honor the group, Harper Lee’s famed book-turned-play “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be performed on The Rep stage.

With the book’s frequent appearance in political and human rights speeches, The Rep is partnering with the Saint Louis Art Museum to offer a one-hour tour of the art and how the themes and symbolism reflect our moral nature. No reservations are required to attend the tour, but more information can be found on the Saint Louis Art Museum website.

Jonathan Gillard Daly and Tanesha Gary with “To Kill a Mockingbird” at The Rep Theatre join us to discuss the show and the 50th Anniversary of The Rep.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.repstl.org or call 314-968-4925.

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

The Rep Theatre – 50th Anniversary

Runs February 8th to March 5th, 2017

Loretto-Hilton Center for Performing Arts on Webster University campus

130 Edgar Road

Tickets start at $18