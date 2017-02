ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Most people around the world keep sensitive or important data on their mobile devices such as photos, contact information and e-mails. Recently, cyber threats such as sidestepper, quadrooter or hummingbird have surfaced, risking millions of devices.

Mobile security evangelist Michael Shaulov from Check Point Software Technologies joins us for more information on the risks based on various phone brands and how we can protect our mobile devices.