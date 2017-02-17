× Sheriff: Child drove family van down Highway 60

REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) – Investigators say criminal charges are expected after a 10-year-old girl drove her family’s minivan about a mile down U.S. Highway 60 this week in Green County.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that multiple people called authorities about a child driving a vehicle from a gas station at the intersection of State Highway MM and Highway 60 to the Alpine Village trailer park.

The local sheriff’s office says deputies located the van and contacted a man who was arrested for several outstanding warrants. The man’s relationship to the child wasn’t detailed.

The prosecutor’s office is expecting criminal charges to be submitted for the incident. Sheriff Jim Arnott says the man’s decisions “could have ended in a very tragic situation for several innocent people.”

The sheriff’s office says the child was unharmed and is in her mother’s custody.