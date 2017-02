Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL (KTVI)-Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter was over East St. Louis early Friday morning where a St. Clair County sheriff's deputy was broadsided during a pursuit.

That deputy was helping Belleville police, who were chasing a suspect when that suspect slammed into the passenger side of the deputy's cruiser. It overturned.

The deputy is at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

It's unclear if the suspect was arrested.