STL Post-Dispatch music critic discusses upcoming music events

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This year, St. Louis is going to be jam-packed full of big name music events. From the Hollywood Casino Ampitheater to Scottrade Center and Busch Stadium, popular artists will be making the trek to St. Louis.

Ranging from pop singer Lady Gaga to up-and-coming Grammy winner Chance the Rapper to the classics Metallica, Sting, Bon Jovi and Billy Joel, St. Louis is the place to be for music this year.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Music Critic Kevin Johnson joins us to discuss the upcoming music events hitting the St. Louis music scene.