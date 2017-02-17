‘STL Winegirl’ hosts event benefiting immigrants

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The idea started as a Facebook post. Angela Ortman challenged restaurant owners and chefs to join forces with immigrant owned restaurants to show support in the culinary community.

Monday, February 27th, this idea is becoming a reality through the event “Love to Eat, Eat to Love.” It will take place at Mai Lee Restaurant, tickets at $45 and all proceeds will benefit organizations such as The International Institute and the St. Louis Mosaic Project.

Angela Ortman, or “STL Winegirl,” is here to discuss her upcoming event “Love to Eat, Eat to Love.”

For more information, visit www.lovetoeateattolove.com.

