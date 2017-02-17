× Suspects in custody after Belleville carjacking, pursuit

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI)- Two teenagers are in custody after car stolen from Belleville, IL Thursday was spotted in East St. Louis. Around 8:30pm Thursday, a woman was carjacked in the 600 block of Benton Street in Belleville, by a black male armed with a handgun. After grabbing her keys and wallet, the suspect drove off in the victim’s red 2016 Kia Optima. The woman was not injured.

Just before 3:00am Friday, a St. Clair County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the Kia in the area of 82nd Street and Marybelle Avenue in East St. Louis. Belleville police responded and attempted to pull over the car in the 8400 block of Marybelle Avenue, but it fled from the officers. During the pursuit, a passenger got out of the victim’s vehicle while it was moving. That suspect, an 18 year old, was taken into custody by a Washington Park Officer.

The pursuit continued for about 25 minutes, going through parts of Belleville, Fairview Heights, and East St. Louis, until the suspect struck a St. Clair County Deputy’s patrol car at North 25th Street and Belleview Avenue in East St. Louis.

The driver, a 17 year old, was taken into custody. He and the St. Clair County Deputy were treated at an area hospital for their injuries and later released.

The two suspects remain in custody. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers 866-371-8477.