World’s largest costumed pet parade set for February 19

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This Sunday, Soulard is host to the world’s largest costumed pet Parade, the 24th Annual Beggin’ Pet Parade in honor of Mardi Gras.

The parade will feature a crowning of the King and Queen of Barkus, a Wiener Dog Derby, a pet costume contest and dogs parading through the streets of Soulard in their festive Mardi Gras attire. Also, KTVI’s Lisa Hart and Anne Elise Parks will grand marshal the event and judge the costume contest.

Beggin’ Brand Team member Miranda Davis joins us this morning, along with her furry friends, to talk about Sunday’s costumed dog parade.

For more information or to register your pet to walk in the parade, visit www.BegginPetParade.com.

24th Annual Beggin’ Pet Parade

Sunday, February 19

S. 12th Street and Allen Ave. in Soulard

Registration begins at 10 a.m.; Parade starts at 1 p.m.; Costume contest at 1:30 p.m.