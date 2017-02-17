Worries that workshops that employ people with disabilities could be phased out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Some are worried that sheltered workshops that employ people with disabilities in Missouri could be phased out.

"Here at BCI we employee 350 folks with developmental disabilities," said CEO Tony Spielberg.

There's been a Federal push to place these adults in a more competitive work environment.

"We know what we're doing, and we provide dignified employment. They're happy they earn a living they have a social environment, these are their best friends," said CEO Tony Spielberg.

Colleen Starkloff with the Starkloff Disability Institute says while she supports sheltered workshops, she worries the workers are being underpaid.

"Some of these people make as low as $1.36 an hour," said Colleen Starkloff. "when they first started out their goal was to provide training for people and help them integrate into jobs in the community. But that's not what's happening."

That's one reason why the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act would push these employees into a more regular workforce.

For Jennifer Kollarick the packaging and shipping facility is where she finds pride. She was recently promoted to supervisor. An opportunity she may not have gotten in a regular workforce

"Listen, if one day I don't have a job because all of our folks are in the community that's fantastic; that's where it should be. But right now, we don't have a infrastructure set up for that to happen," said CEO Tony Spielberg.

Regardless of how things turn out sheltered workshop opponents are pushing to have them shut-down within the next three years. The law has already taken effect in six states.