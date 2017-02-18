× Amputee gets prosthetic legs with Boston bombing survivor’s help

CHICAGO, IL (AP) – A 19-year-old man who lost his legs in a car accident last year has received a new pair of prosthetic limbs thanks to a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing and a Chicago prosthetist.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Vidal Lopez received the legs from a foundation Heather Abbott created after the bombing. The Rhode Island woman was one of 17 people who lost at least one limb in the April 2013 bombing.

The foundation has given Lopez and about 10 other amputees customized prosthetics not covered by insurance.

Abbott estimates Lopez’s new legs cost about $80,000.

David Rotter, a licensed prosthetist with Chicago’s Scheck & Siress, designed the limbs.

Lopez, who lives in St. Charles, was hurt when a semitrailer plowed into his car in Mexico.

