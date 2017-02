(KTVI) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery in O’Fallon, Illinois.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Marcus Thornton and he was taken into custody in Madison County Friday.

Authorities believe he robbed the U.S. Bank on Lincoln Avenue in O’Fallon on February 9th.

The Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene shortly after the robbery.

The high school in O’Fallon went on lockdown as a precaution.