Cardinals Spring Training Report – Friday, February 17, 2017

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is in Jupiter, Florida with the Cardinals at their Spring Training headquarters and file these stories on Friday, February 17, 2017.

Today was the Cardinals first full squad workout. Zac Choate has Mike Matheny's first day message to his 2017 team.

Lance Lynn is fulled recovered from the Tommy John surgery he had that kept him from pitching in 2016. Lynn is ready to go with no restrictions for the upcoming season. Zac Choate sits down with the Cardinals innings eater, Lance Lynn.

Randal Grichuk is on the move in the Cardinals outfield in 2017. Zac Choate talks it over with Grichuk and his move from center field to left field to accommodate new Cardinal Dexter Fowler, a lifetime center fielder.