Missouri farm numbers fall as size of operations grows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A government report shows the number of farms in Missouri fell last year while the remaining farms got larger.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Friday that Missouri had 96,800 farms last year. That is 300 fewer farms than the previous year.

But Missouri farmers used more land used for agriculture in 2016. The state had 28.5 million acres of land in farms, up from 28.3 million in 2015.

The average farm size in the state also grew from 291 acres in 2015 to 294 acres in 2016.