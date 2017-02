× Officer involved shooting in South St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Around 10 pm Saturday night, a St. Louis police officer was involved in a shooting in the 6600 block of Virginia in South St. Louis.

Police tell Fox 2 that one suspect sustained gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Police Chief Sam Dotson is expected to talk to the media about the shooting.

More information as it becomes available.