× Sabres snap Blues snap 6-game winning streak with 3-2 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ Robin Lehner stopped 16 shots in the third period and 37 overall, and the Buffalo Sabres snapped the St. Louis Blues’ six-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

Evander Kane and minor-league callup Nicholas Baptiste each had a goal and an assist in Buffalo’s third straight win, matching a season best accomplished three times. Ryan O’Reilly also scored for the Sabres (26-23-10), who have three more wins than losses for the first time since closing the 2011-12 season 39-32-11.

Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for St. Louis, which lost for the first tim since a 4-1 defeat to Pittsburgh on Feb. 4.