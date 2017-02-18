× U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual assalts

URBANA, Ill. (AP) _ Police at the University of Illinois campus in Urbana-Champaign have issued a letter about sexual assaults after three were reported in recent weeks.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kzMBBP that university police posted the letter Friday on the department’s blog. The letter focuses on how the campus handles sexual assault reports. Campus police sent out public-safety notices via mass emails to campus on Feb. 6, Feb. 9 and Feb. 12 about three cases of students who’d been assaulted at a residence hall or fraternity house.

UI police spokesman Patrick Wade says sexual-assault reports happen at all times of year but “three reports in eight days is a lot.” Wade says the three reports all involved someone known to the victims and he doesn’t expect charges will be filed.