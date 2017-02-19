× Amber alert issued for abducted 9-month-old

OVERLAND, MO (KTVI)-An Amber Alert has been issued by the Overland Police Department after a baby was abducted in the 2200 block of Woodson Road Sunday. It happened around 11:35am.

According to O verland Police, Brian Scott Pullen, 9 months, by his non-custodial father, Brian Pullen, 40. Pullen is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. He was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.

He may be headed to the Fairmont, IL area. Pullen is 5’11”, 160lbs, and was driving a maroon or red sports car, possibly a Nissan or Hyundai, last seen heading westbound on Woodson Road.

The abducted infant is described as being 30″ in height, 20 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the Amber Alert should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-227-2848.