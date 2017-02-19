Arts Pop: St. Louis Symphony returns from well received tour of Spain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First concert in Madrid tonight. Another large crowd. Very nice to see. #slsoSpain pic.twitter.com/lcIU9eDKmI — STL Symphony (@slso) February 9, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The St. Louis Symphony has just returned from a four concert, three city tour of Spain. The tour, made possible through a grant by the Centene Charitable Foundation, saw the orchestra perform in València, Oviedo, and two concerts in the capital of Madrid between February 8th and 11th, 2017.

The tour gives the orchestra a chance to represent St. Louis in the wider world. The Symphony’s most recently toured Europe in 2012 and was last in Spain in 1998.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch classical music and fine arts critic Sarah Bryan Miller accompanied the Symphony on their tour. She reported on many aspects of the trip, including four trombonists spending some time performing at the central train station in Madrid and at children's hospital.