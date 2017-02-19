Central County Fire Rescue lends a hand to fire fighters

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–Central County Fire Rescue, also known as CCFR, is a community assistance program that is dedicated to helping fire fighters. Not only do they help these heroes and other first responders, standing by and making sure they are fed and hydrated while they are on duty, but they also lend a hand to those who were rescued.

CCFR puts together care packets, including socks, diapers, toiletries, and information for hotels to give to these families in need. They also include an After Disaster Resource Guide, which covers what to do after surviving a fire and what the next steps should be.

If you or someone you know would like to join CCFR or make a donation to this organization’s cause, go to http://www.centralcountyfire.org.