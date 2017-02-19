Go on an Owl Prowl at World Bird Sanctuary

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)– If you are looking for an interesting nighttime outing, World Bird Sanctuary has the perfect activity for you. For sessions starting at 7PM from now through March, you and your friends can go on an Owl Prowl–a tour around World Bird Sanctuary.

The Owl Prowls last for approximately two hours, during which time you can learn about owls and their several different species and interact with the nocturnal animals, too.

Available slots for the Owl Prowls are limited. To secure yours, head over to Worldbirdsanctuary.org and sign up.