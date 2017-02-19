GOP rips Illinois comptroller for buying used $32K SUV

CHICAGO (AP) _ Illinois Republicans are criticizing Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza for spending $32,000 on a used SUV for her office when Illinois is months behind in paying its bills.

Illinois GOP Chairman Tim Schneider on Sunday called the purchase “outrageous,” noting social service agencies are waiting months to be paid.

Mendoza’s office says the money came from a fund that’s not used to pay state bills and Mendoza has reduced the office fleet from nine to eight vehicles.

Spokesman Abdon Pallasch says the GOP is trying to divert attention from Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s “failure” to propose a balanced budget.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported (http://bit.ly/2lzD7q1) Mendoza’s office bought the 2016 Ford Explorer from a central Illinois dealership and paid for it in full.

Illinois has $11 billion in unpaid bills because of the state budget stalemate.