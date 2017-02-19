Man struck by train in Affton

AFFTON, MO (KTVI) – A young man was very lucky Sunday evening in Affton. Affton Fire Protection District personnel were called to railroad tracks near Weber Road and Valcour around 5:30 pm for a report of a person struck by a train.

Emergency personnel found the man had been struck by the train, but not run over by the train. He had been dragged for almost a half-mile before the train was stopped.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

He is expected to make a full recovery.