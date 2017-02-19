Manhunt underway after baby abduction triggers amber alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, MO (KTVI) - Police are searching for two men after a 9-month-old was abducted in north St. Louis County. Police say the child's non-custodial father took him Sunday morning. According to Overland Police Brian Pullen, 40, is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. He was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.

The Amber Alert for 9-month-old Brian Scott Pullen has been cancelled. He has been found safe in South St. Louis County. Overland Police Chief Michael E. Laws said the the father, Brian K. Pullen called a neutral party, who called the police. The baby was handed over to police at WalMart near I-55 and Telegraph Road.

Today's drama started after the baby was abducted in the 2200 block of Woodson Road Sunday. Police say the abduction was done by the non-custodial father around 11:35 am Sunday morning.

Brian Pullen may be headed to the Fairmont, IL area. Pullen is 5’11”, 160lbs, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a brown or maroon passenger car, possibly a Nissan or Hyundai, last seen heading westbound on Flora. He may be with a William V. Bowen, a white male, age 37, six feet tall and 200 lbs. Bowen has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and tattoo on left side of his neck.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212.