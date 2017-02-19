Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation to host Open Your Heart Gala tonight

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)–Bob Baker is the Executive Director at Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation, or MAAL. Tonight his organization will be hosting a fun event–the Open Your Heart Gala.

The event’s proceeds will benefit MAAL’s work towards putting an end to animal cruelty. With the help of this organization, there have already been several laws altered and created to heighten the protection of animals and prosecute those who violate these regulations.

The Open Your Heart Gala will be held at Lucas Park Grille from 5:30 to 9PM and tickets will be available at the door.