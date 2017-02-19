St. Louis teen wins welding competition

TULSA, OK (KTVI) – A student at the South County Technical School has won a national welding competition in Tulsa Oklahoma. Jared Jacquot, beat out nearly 200 other high school seniors from 16 states for the grand championship Saturday.

Jared won a $500 scholarship, and a full tuition scholarship to continue his education at the Tulsa Welding School.

Participants were judged on theirs welding skills for various positions and techniques.

The Tulsa Welding School trains individuals for jobs as professional welders and offers programs for student to learn a trade for entry-level careers in a variety of industries, ranging from automotive to manufacturing.