On this President’s Day, one of the biggest volleyball tournaments in the country is happening in St. Louis.

Players from 18 states representing more than 600 teams began playing Saturday morning. The players

College recruiters were also in attendance to check out the players, ages 12 to 18.

Tournament organizers said it’s one of the best years they’ve had thus far, with more than 20,000 people coming down to America’s Center for the 2017 event.