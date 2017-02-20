× ATF team comes to St. Charles to investigate country club fire

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – A National Response Team from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms arrived at Bogey Hills Country Club Monday morning to begin its investigation into a fire that destroyed the main building.

The ATF has national three teams, one is St. Charles another is investigating an apartment fire in Anchorage, Alaska.

The national team is made up of the cream of the crop of fire investigators in the world.

The ATF is the only federal agency that investigates fires and was invited here by state and local officials.

However, local authorities stressed that just because the ATF was called in does not mean that the fire is certain to be arson. The 20 members of the team are trained in dealing with large fire scenes.

John Ham, an ATF spokesman, said the group could be here all week.

“As far as processing the scene, it’s a mammoth undertaking; so we come in with our resources and with a lot of people, we can assemble very quickly,” he said.

What could take a local fire department weeks to investigate the ATF team can look into in only days.