ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Apostle Arlene B. McClendon joined us in the FOX 2 studio for today’s Band in a Box segment. The traditional gospel singer recently entered the realm of contemporary music.

She performed live with the band from her church, the Chronicles Christian Center in Florissant.

Arlene B. McClendon

Chronicles Christian Center

February 21st at 9 a.m.

1001 Dunn Rd.

Florissant, MO

To learn more visit: ChroniclesChristianCenter.org