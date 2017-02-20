Breakaway Siberians sled dog team in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEFIANCE, MO (KTVI) - Richie Camden was a young man who was in search of just one dog to go jogging with him. Years later, that one dog he adopted turned into a team of 14 dog sled racers.

Richie enabled a group of rescued Siberian Huskies to find their purpose in spite of their bleak beginnings. Based out of Hillsboro, known as the Breakaway Siberian Dog Sled Team, they prove that winning these races they compete in, goes beyond just the title.

Richie Camden formed the Breakaway Siberian Dog Sled Team in hopes of renewing these dogs lives, providing them with a fun and active lifestyle. Richie says the racing is more so about the dogs being able to get out and enjoy happy, healthy lives, after enduring abandonment and neglect.