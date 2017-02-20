Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for TUESDAY…February 21, 2017
My Spring forecast is on the way…Thursday…February 23rd…as part of Fox 2 news at 9…a look at March, April and May in STL.
More warmth with us the next few days…slightly cooler today with more clouds around until mid afternoon…clear skies at night…but temps will still be well above average
Record highs
Tuesday= 79(1935)…this is safe
Wednesday= 78(1995)…this could go down
Cooler weather…but nothing to write home about by the end of the week…close to where we should be…but at night temps will be hovering around the freezing point late Friday night and again late Saturday night…winter is not over.
As for moisture…we need it badly..a few lingering showers early morning on Tuesday…another shot later in the week…but still limited…the drought at work.