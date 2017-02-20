× Cardinals player Dexter Fowler disappointed over President Trump’s travel ban

JUPITER, FL (KTVI) – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler said he’s disappointed with President Donald Trump’s push to institute a travel ban because of how it could affect his own family.

Fowler’s wife, Darya Baghbani, was born in Iran, one of seven Muslim-majority countries on the travel ban list. ESPN reported Fowler and Baghbani planned on bringing their daughter to see relatives in Iran, but have reconsidered their travel options due to the ban.

“It’s huge. Especially anytime you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate,” Fowler said.

On January 27, President Trump signed an executive order banning foreign nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen from entering the United States. Less than two weeks later, the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against enforcement of the president’s travel ban.

Some members of Cardinal Nation were not pleased to learn of Fowler’s thoughts on the matter and took to social media to voice their displeasure, as chronicled by the Baseball’s Best Fans Twitter account.

For his part, Fowler said athletes are entitled to have opinions like anyone else and they’re not “properties of the team they work for.” He then offered free tickets to an upcoming Spring Training game for any Cardinals fans who would be in Jupiter.

Welp.Since I have a nice little chunk of people who hate me cuz I have an opinion.I'm going to do a nice giveaway away for the good people. — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) February 19, 2017

For the record. I know this is going to sound absolutely crazy, but athletes are humans, and not properties of the team they work for. — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) February 19, 2017

Florida Spring Training game. Your choice. Who's coming out to Jupiter? Tweet me! — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) February 19, 2017

Meanwhile, President Trump is expected to unveil a revised version of this executive order this week. The same seven countries will be targeted in the travel ban, but green-card holders, dual citizens, and people with travel visas will be exempt, an unnamed White House official told Fox News.