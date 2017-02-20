× Ex-Illinois prosecutor’s 2nd murder trial set for next week

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) _ A retrial is set to begin next week for a former Illinois prosecutor charged with first-degree murder for the 2006 death of his first wife.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports Curtis Lovelace’s second murder trial is scheduled to start Feb. 27 in Sangamon County.

The former Adams County assistant state’s attorney was arrested in 2014 and accused of suffocating 38-year-old Cory Lovelace in their Quincy home.

Lovelace says he discovered her dead in bed after he dropped their children off at school.

His first murder trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Lovelace was released from jail last year after a judge lowered his bond from $5 million to $3.5 million and friends posted the $350,000 needed for his release. He’s currently on home confinement.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig