Final preparations underway for St. Louis Mardi Gras

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - St. Louis Mardi Gras is less than one week away and organizers say they are working around the clock to make sure it goes off without a hitch.

"We're not getting any sleep" said Mardi Gras Foundation President, Mack Bradley. "Producing the Grand Parade on Saturday is a big enough job but we have to do the Mayor's Ball on Friday first" he said.

The final week before the Grand Parade comes on the heels of a record-breaking weekend in Soulard. Temperatures in the 70's led to massive crowds at the Taste of Soulard and the Pet Parade.

"Pet parade weekend is always the warm up event for grand parade" Bradley said.

As the clock winds down, Bradley says there are a number of things he and his team are juggling.

"There's a lot of volunteers to manage, there's a lot of logistics to manage, there's a lot of contingency planning to do based on weather and other things" he said. "The chaos sticks around but it gets a little more organized as the week goes on".

For restaurants and bars in Soulard, they're gearing up for their biggest weekend of the year.

"This past weekend, there's 5,000 people up and down the streets all of the bars were killing it" said Johnny's Manager Eric Labee. "We're going to be stocking up the bars, the outside we got the patio rocking out and we're looking it forward to it every year" he said.